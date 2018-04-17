Teenager arrested in fatal March shooting near Hardeeville railroad tracks, cops say

An 18-year-old Hardeeville man was arrested on Tuesday in connection with an early March homicide, according to a Jasper County Sheriff's Office news release.

Shyheim Shamar Chisolm is charged with murder in the shooting death of of 20-year-old Lamman Alston near Church Road and Stiney Road on March 1, 2018, according to the release.

Chilsolm was arrested around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday while he was in class at the Jasper County alternative school program in Ridgeland, Sheriff Chris Malphrus said Tuesday afternoon.

The area between U.S. 321 and the railroad tracks, near Whyte Hardee Boulevard, were blocked off that night as the shooting was investigated, the Sheriff's Office said at the time. Alston was found with two gunshot wounds.

Chisolm is one of multiple suspects wanted in connection with the shooting, the sheriff said. He was not immediately able to give more details on how many suspects there were or what connected these suspects to the shooting Tuesday, due to the ongoing investigation.