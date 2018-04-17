Beaufort County teacher facing sexual battery, alcohol charges released from jail

A Battery Creek High School English teacher accused of sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors was released from jail Tuesday morning on a $10,000 surety bond.
Brittney Whetzel, 28, of Lady's Island was released from the Beaufort County Detention Center around 8:20 a.m., according to the jail's records.
Whetzel is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student ages 18 or older, and three counts of transfer of beer or wine for an underage person's consumption between April 9 and April 10, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
She is one of two employees who threw a party over spring break last week with three 18-year-old male students, according to an email schools superintendent Jeff Moss wrote to school board members Monday morning.
The second employee, Akina Andrews, 23, of Laurel Bay, was released from the jail around 1:15 p.m. She was charged with three counts of transfer of beer or wine for an underage person's consumption. Her bond information as not available on the jail's website or in the court's records.
Andrews works as a media assistant at the school and was placed on administrative leave April 11, according to district spokesman Jim Foster.
Whetzel was placed on paid administrative leave Thursday, he said.
She began working for the district in the 2016-17 school year. Andrews began working for the district in August.
Comments