Yemassee man dies after being hit by vehicle on Seabrook road, coroner says

A Yemassee man died Tuesday morning after he was struck by a vehicle Monday night in Seabrook, according to the Beaufort County Coroner's Office, one of four men hit by the same driver.
Michael Smalls, 23, was struck around 11 p.m. on Detour Road, according to Deputy Coroner David Ott.
Smalls was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later transported to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, where he died around 6 a.m., Ott said.
Further details of the incident have not yet been released by authorities.
