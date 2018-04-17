They are accused of shoplifting in Beaufort. Do you know them?

Beaufort police are attempting to identify two people accused of shoplifting from Walmart on two unrelated occasions, according to a Beaufort Police Department Facebook post.
The female suspect left the store in a white Nissan Versa that had white paper tags after the alleged shoplifting.
No information in the post was given on the male suspect or when either of the thefts happened.
Anyone with information on the suspects' identities is encouraged to contact Investigator Raley at 843-322-7914.
Anonymous calls may also be made by calling 843-322-7938.
Comments