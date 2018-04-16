An AR-15 reported stolen from a Hilton Head residence

An AR-15 rifle was reported stolen Friday from a Hilton Head Island home on Mackerel Drive.
A man told a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy he owned a black Diamondback brand AR-15 rifle that was kept in a storage shed in his yard. The last time he saw it was about three months ago, according to the sheriff's office report.
The lock on the shed had rusted and fallen off, which allowed for "easy unforced entry," the report said.
The man said he wanted to report the gun as stolen in case it was used in a crime.
The gun is valued at $600, according to the report.
