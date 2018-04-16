Fight breaks out at the Triangle on Hilton Head when man defends one-armed friend, report says

A man who told police he was defending his one-armed friend was nonetheless taken to jail Saturday on a charge of public disorderly conduct, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Deputies were already dealing with a separate incident around 2 a.m. when a bartender approached them because people were fighting in the plaza known to locals as "The Triangle."
Deputies tried to break up the fight, but instead, a second fight broke out, according to the report from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. About 12 to 15 people were actively fighting.
"I observed several punches being thrown and people being pushed into a wall," a deputy wrote. "It appeared one or two people were on the ground being punched."
The deputy gave "loud verbal commands" to stop fighting, which were ignored. The deputy told the crowd pepper spray would be used if the fight didn't stop. It didn't and so the deputy did..
One male suspect stayed on the ground after being sprayed while others ran away and could not be located, according to the report. The man was "decontaminated" by emergency medical services and then interviewed.
He told the deputy he was "trying to resolve differences" for about two hours. He said his friend, who only has one arm, was assaulted and he was trying to defend him. Then, the fight escalated when several others jumped in, the report said.
The man said he had consumed four to five alcoholic beverages. He refused to name others in the altercation, but said several "appeared to be tourists who he did not know."
Deputies reportedly checked the area for the man with one arm, but couldn't find him. Several witnesses approached the deputy to share information. One said the man in custody "was the aggressor and he started" the fight.
The man was placed under arrest on a charge of public disorderly conduct, according to the report.
