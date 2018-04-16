A report of three men 'doing donuts' in Heritage parking area leads to marijuana charge

A report of three men in a truck "doing donuts" in the grass parking area at Hilton Head's Honey Horn after midnight Sunday led to one of them being charged with marijuana possession, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
After a call from a security officer, a deputy found the three in a black Ford F-150 truck parked in the area used for RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing parking.
The deputy didn't notice any damage to the parking area, and there were no witnesses, according to the sheriff's office report. But the deputy did notice one of the men holding a joint "filled with green leafy marijuana," according to the report. When the man saw the deputy, he put the joint under the seat, the report said.
The man, from Georgia, told the deputy another man had been operating his white truck, parked next to the black one, in the parking area. When asked about the joint, the man said he had two and told the deputy where they were. The joints were taken as evidence, and the man was issued a summons for a simple possession of marijuana charge, according to the report.
The three men left the area in an Uber.
