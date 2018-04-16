Here's how many DUI arrests were made in Beaufort County over Heritage weekend

There were more arrests for driving under the influence this weekend than usual, an increase one official attributes to both the higher number of people in town for the RBC Heritage Presented by Boeing and area growth.
According to the Beaufort County Detention Center inmate log, there were 22 arrests for driving under the influence between Friday, April 13, and Sunday, April 15, which Beaufort County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Capt. Bob Bromage said is higher than a typical weekend.
By comparison, New Year's weekend had 16 DUI arrests this year.
Bromage said the spike is likely attributable to the large number of people in the area this weekend, and because the population of Beaufort County is growing.
RBC Heritage officials estimate more than 100,000 people attended the week long event.
There were also two police checkpoints this weekend.
Bluffton Police had a traffic safety checkpoint between midnight and 2 a.m. Sunday morning on Bluffton Parkway at Oliver Court.
Joy Nelson, spokesperson for Bluffton police, said two DUI arrests resulted from that checkpoint. A total of 28 citations and warnings were given, and seven arrests made.
Beaufort Police had a checkpoint from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Bladen and Duke Streets. Sgt. Hope Able, spokesperson for Beaufort Police, said no DUI arrests were made at this checkpoint.
Here is a breakdown of weekend arrests:
Arrests on Friday, April 13:
- The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office made one arrest for DUI.
- The Port Royal Police Department made one arrest for DUI.
Arrests on Saturday, April 14:
- The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office made two DUI arrests.
- The Beaufort Police Department made one DUI arrest.
- The Bluffton Police Department made two DUI arrests.
- The South Carolina Highway Patrol made five DUI arrests.
- The Port Royal Police Department made two DUI arrests.
Arrests on Sunday, April 15:
- The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office made one open container arrest.
- The Bluffton Police Department made three DUI arrests and three open container arrests.
- The Port Royal Police Department made three DUI arrests.
- The South Carolina Highway Patrol made one DUI arrest.
- One DUI arrest did not list an arresting agency.
