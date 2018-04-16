This inmate escaped from a Savannah hospital, police say. Have you seen him?

Savannah law enforcement officers are searching for a 24-year-old inmate who escaped Georgia Regional Hospital on Sunday, according to a news release from Chatham County Sheriff's Office.
Tray Hancock escaped around 11 a.m. on Sunday and had not been located by about noon on Monday, according to Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Emily Skolrood.
He is described as a 5-foot-7 white male weighing about 160 lbs. with short brown hair and facial tattoos. He was last seen wearing a black tank top and red patterned shorts, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Hancock is wanted on charges of simple battery, theft and obstruction, according to the release.
Georgia Regional Hospital is facility for "mentally ill adults and individuals living with developmental disabilities from its 24-county catchment area in Southeast Georgia," according to the Georgia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Disabilities website.
The Savannah and Chatham County police departments are actively searching for the inmate, according to the release.
