Beaufort County teacher arrested, charged with sexual battery. Here's what that means
A Beaufort County School District teacher was arrested Monday and charged with multiple counts of sexual battery. Here's what those charges mean — and how they're punishable by South Carolina state law.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is looking for two men after a shooting injured three people outside Mickey's Pub and Grill on Hilton Head Island Wednesday. One of the men fired into the crowd while the other fought a patron, police say.
Weston Patrie was tased after resisting arrest for jumping into the Savannah River on St. Patrick's Day. His younger brother Luke then jumped the fence and "tackled" an officer, police say. The officer's body cam captured what happened next.
Wrenshad Anderson called 911 as he dragged his brother, Davonte Freeman, away from gunfire after the two were ambushed in Ridgeland, S.C., on April 30, 2016. The 911 calls were released after the Hilton Head woman was convicted of murder.
Thomas Lawton Evans Jr. faces several federal and state charges in connection to the kidnapping of a 4-year-old South Carolina girl from her Johns Island home last month. Here's a breakdown of the charges and possible sentences if he's found guilty.
Jane Carson-Sandler was brutally raped by a serial killer 41 years ago in her Citrus Heights, Calif., home. Her rapist is known as the East Area Rapist, Original Night Stalker and Golden State Killer. He's still never been caught.
Fire broke out at the Crazy Crab restaurant on William Hilton Parkway on Wednesday morning. The blaze started in the kitchen and spread to the restaurant's roof. One employee suffered minor burns and was taken to the hospital.
A gyroplane crashed at the end of the runway at Beaufort County Airport on Lady's Island on Monday. The pilot was injured and taken to the hospital, where he later died. A gyroplane is a rotary wing aircraft similar to a helicopter. The airport wa
John Calvert, 47, and Elizabeth Calvert, 45, owned the company that operates Harbour Town Yacht Basin and another that rented 125 vacation properties. Elizabeth Calvert was also a Savannah business attorney. They lived part-time on their 40-foot y
Berkeley County Sheriff Duane Lewis says a "life-threatening" domestic dispute escalated into a shootout between the suspect and three sheriff's deputies early Friday morning. A deputy and the suspect were both shot and transported to a Charleston
Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and the S.C. Department of Social Services conducted a welfare check at a home on Hilton Head Island's Murray Avenue on a report of unsafe living conditions for three children.