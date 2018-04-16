Brittney Whetzel
Brittney Whetzel Beaufort County Sheriff's Office
Brittney Whetzel Beaufort County Sheriff's Office

Crime & Public Safety

Police: Battery Creek teacher charged with sexual battery, providing alcohol to minors

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

April 16, 2018 09:22 AM

A Battery Creek High School teacher has been accused of sexual battery with two students and providing alcohol to three minors, according to a news release Monday from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.

Brittney Whetzel, 28, of Lady's Island, is charged with two counts of sexual battery with a student and three counts of transfer of beer or wine for an underage person’s consumption between April 9 and April 10, the news release said.

Battery Creek's website says Whetzel is an English teacher who previously taught at Boiling Springs High School.

She was arrested Monday morning at her home and is being held at the Beaufort County Detention Center, according to jail documents.

This story will be updated.

