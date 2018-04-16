7 inmates killed in 'mass casualty incident' at SC prison

At least six emergency agencies responded to a "mass casualty incident" that lasted more than seven hours and left seven inmates dead at a South Carolina prison late Sunday, according to officials.
The incident at Lee Correctional Institution resulted in seven inmate deaths and 17 other inmates requiring medical attention, the S.C. Department of Corrections announced early Monday morning.
Lee County Fire and Rescue said in a Facebook post Monday morning that it assisted with the incident at Lee Correctional Institution. EMS crews from Florence County, Kershaw County, Lexington County and Hartsville also responded.
The Lee County Coroner's Office could not be reached immediately.
The S.C. Department of Corrections said on Twitter around the same time that an incident involving "multiple inmate on inmate altercations" in three housing units at the prison began around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. The prison was secure just before 3 a.m., the agency said.
The department said all responding officers are safe and accounted for.
The maximum-security facility that houses about 1,600 inmates in Bishopville, about 55 miles from Columbia, is home to some of South Carolina's most violent, longest-serving offenders. In recent years, there have been several large insurrections, including one in which an inmate overpowered a guard and used his keys to free others from their cells.
The prison has had several violent incidents over the years.
An inmate died during a fight in the prison last July.
In January 2016, five inmates were injured in a fight in one of the housing units. Five months later, one inmate was killed and another injured during an incident.
Five corrections officers were injured during a December 2007 attack by three inmates in one of the dorms.
In June 2012, the prison was placed on lockdown after a guard was taken hostage.
The Associated Press contributed
