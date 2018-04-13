Ammunition was found near this beach boardwalk on Hilton Head Island

A cell phone and two magazines of ammunition were found under a bush near a Hilton Head beach boardwalk Thursday.
A man reported he found the items near a boardwalk at Hilton Head Resort, an apartment complex in the mid-island area, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Singleton Beach is the one closest to the apartment complex.
The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office took possession of the silver and black LG cell phone and two black metal magazines containing eight rifle rounds, according to the report.
The found items had not been reported lost or stolen, according to the report.
