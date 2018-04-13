A NC man was arrested after throwing drink in bouncer's face at Hilton Head bar

A North Carolina man was arrested for public disorderly conduct after police were called to a Hilton Head bar around 2 a.m. on Friday.
A bouncer at The Lodge on Greenwood Drive called police after a man threw a drink in another bouncer's face after being cut off because he was too intoxicated, a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office said.
He was told to leave The Lodge, and did. He went to the parking lot of nearby restaurant and was there when deputies arrived. Deputies noted he was "acting in a boisterous manner" and "cursing and being overall disorderly."
The bouncer approached the man to take his photo for "banning purposes," when the man began "acting aggressively," the report said.
The man cursed at the bouncer while trying to grab his cell phone. Deputies intervened to prevent a fight, the report said.
The man refused to comply with deputies orders and was arrested. While trying to restrain the man, deputies said he continued to pull away, but was eventually handcuffed.
While driving the the jail, the man began to complain of pain in his right pinky finger and said he thought he had broken it.
He was taken to the hospital where he told the deputy "none of this is your guys' fault. This is not a result of you guys."
After x-rays, a doctor said his pinky was not broken.
The man was taken to the detention center.
