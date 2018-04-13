She stole lottery tickets from a Bluffton store because she couldn't afford to eat, report says

A Parker's employee is accused of stealing lottery tickets and cashing in the winnings at a Fording Island Road store near the Tanger Outlets.
But she did it because she couldn't afford food, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
A Parker's loss prevention officer investigated a report of possible theft that happened at the store between March 31 and April 1, 2018. He found surveillance footage of the woman stealing $35 in tickets and cashing $165 in winnings. The officer contacted the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office and said Parker's wished to press charges, the report said.
When deputies arrived, the woman had already written a statement, in which she admitted to stealing several tickets and cashing them because of financial troubles, according to the report.
The woman said she could not afford food because all of her paycheck goes toward her rent.
Beaufort County rent prices rival those of major U.S. cities, and increases in rent prices far outpace increases in salaries.
A trespass notice was issued for the woman, and she was informed a warrant for her arrest would be obtained.
She told deputies she would repay the money stolen as soon as possible, and would cooperate with law enforcement.
