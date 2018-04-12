Report: Bluffton customer threw clothes at employee. That’s when they took it outside

A Bluffton store employee and a customer kicked each other in the parking lot Tuesday after the customer allegedly became upset over long lines at the store, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
A deputy was called Ross on Malphrus Road around 4 p.m. on a report of an assault and battery.
When the deputy arrived, an employee said she was working at a register when an "unruly" customer became aggravated over the long line she was in, the report read.
The customer then allegedly threw clothes and a hanger at the employee when she got the register.
"(The employee) advised she was not going to be treated like that, so she asked the female to get checked out at a different register," the report said.
That apparently made the customer "irate" and she became "verbally aggressive" inside the store, the report said.
She then began to video tape and take pictures of the employee with her phone.
In response, the employee went to her car to retrieve her phone and tried to take a picture of the customer in the parking lot.
"The female then kicked (the employee) in the leg, so (the employee) defended herself by kicking her back," the report said.
The customer told a similar story, only that she kicked the employee in self defense when she approached her outside the store.
After reviewing a video of the incident, a deputy wrote that it appeared the customer had kicked the employee in self defense, and that both parties were mutual combatants.
No arrests were listed in the report.
