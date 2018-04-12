Alleged victim: On-again off-again Bluffton boyfriend choked me in front of our child

A Bluffton man was charged with second-degree domestic violence Wednesday after he allegedly choked his on-again, off-again girlfriend in front of their child, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident was reported at a residence on Heartstone Circle around 10:45 a.m.
Deputies responded to the home on a report of a woman who had been choked while holding her child.
When they arrived, the alleged victim told a deputy that, on Monday, she went to the residence of the child's father and found him with another woman. She returned the next day to speak with him about their relationship and became so upset that she "held a knife to her arm and 'pretended' like she was going to hurt herself," the report said.
"(The victim) said (her child's father) took the knife and began choking her with his hands while pushing her up the stairs," the report said. "(The victim) stated she said 'stop,' however, he pushed her down and held her by the neck for approximately 10 seconds."
The woman then left the residence and did not call law enforcement.
On Wednesday, she once again returned to the residence to talk with the man.
The two sat on a couch and talked while she held their child.
"While holding (their child), (the victim) stated she said 'something he didn't like,' and he attacked her," the report said.
The victim said the man once again choked her — this time from behind — before he released her.
"(The victim) said (the man) told her 'If you would just listen to me, I wouldn't have to do that,'" the report said.
This time, she called law enforcement.
A deputy wrote in the report that the woman refused medical attention and had two approximately 1-inch red marks on either side of her throat.
The suspect, who had been charged with domestic violence last year, told deputies that the victim moved out of his residence four months ago, the report said. He denied putting his hands on the victim's throat and choking or striking her.
The man was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where, according to jail records, he remained confined as of Thursday afternoon on a $10,000 bond.
The Island Packet does not typically name those accused or convicted of misdemeanor crimes.
