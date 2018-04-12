Here's where Bluffton police are conducting a traffic checkpoint this weekend

Bluffton Police will conduct a traffic safety checkpoint early Sunday morning in an effort to apprehend impaired drivers and enforce traffic laws.
The checkpoint will take place from midnight to 2 a.m. on Bluffton Parkway at Oliver Court, according to a Bluffton Police Department news release.
The checkpoint is in conjunction with the 2018 Walk like Mothers Against Drunk Driving, which is happening Saturday in Columbia.
It will be the walk's 10th anniversary to remember, inspire and commit to a future of no more drunk driving victims.
Those convicted of causing great bodily injury or death from driving under the influence face a mandatory fine of $5,100 to $10,100 and imprisonment from 30 days to 15 years when great bodily injury occurs and a mandatory fine of $10,100 to $25,100 and imprisonment from one to 25 years when death occurs.
The checkpoint is part of the duties conducted by the department's traffic enforcement team created through a S.C. Department of Public Safety grant.
