This Bluffton woman faced up to 30 years for bank fraud. Here's what she got instead

A 71-year-old Bluffton woman was sentenced in federal court in Charleston for spending her clients' money gambling, according to a news release from the District of South Carolina U.S. Attorney Beth Drake's office.
For one count of bank fraud, Lecelle Montgomery was sentenced to 5 years in prison plus 5 years of supervised release and mandatory restitution after facing up to 30 years in prison when she plead guilty in September 2017.
She was accused of taking money from clients as a financial adviser — though she had been disbarred by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority — between 2008 and 2012. She obtained $1,119,440.75 that her clients trusted her to invest, but instead she spent the money gambling as various casinos and paid for other personal expenses.
Montgomery was indicted on 10 federal counts of bank and wire fraud in November 2016. The case was investigated by the FBI.
Comments