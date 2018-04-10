This man is suspected of robbing a bank with a note, Savannah police say

The Savannah Police Department is asking the community to help identify a man who allegedly robbed a bank early Tuesday afternoon, according to a police department news release late Tuesday afternoon.
The suspect allegedly gave a teller at the SunTrust bank at 2505 Abercorn Street a note around 12:50 p.m. demanding cash, according to the release. The note said he had a weapon, but he didn't pull one out. After getting the money, he ran out of the bank.
He is described by police as a 6-foot-tall black male wearing a light brown jacket and khaki pants.
Anyone with information can call the Savannah Police tip line at 912-525-3124 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 to remain anonymous and to potentially qualify for a cash reward.
Comments