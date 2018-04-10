Man steals nearly $2,000 in purses from Bluffton store, gets away

A man stole nearly $2,000 worth of purses Friday night from a Bluffton store.
An employee of Michael Kors told a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputy that a man came into the store around 8:30 p.m. and picked up four purses beforeleaving without paying, according to a Sheriff's Office report.
The purses were valued at $1,892.
He got into a silver Toyota Corolla with a broken front passenger side window that had cardboard taped around the exterior.
A review of the security footage revealed the suspect was an African American male around 6 feet to 6-feet-4-inches tall and weighing 210 to 230 pounds. He appeared to be between 25 and 30 years old.
No arrest was listed in the report.
