He went to Hilton Head home to see girlfriend. Then he met her boyfriend, report says

A man reported being beaten up by his supposed girlfriend and her other boyfriend Monday night on Hilton Head Island, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The victim said he was texting his girlfriend around 11 p.m. when she stopped replying and then didn't answer his calls. He decided to drive to her home on Manatee Way to check on her.
He first knocked on his girlfriend's bedroom window before making his way to the front door. He was met there by both his girlfriend and another man.
"Both the unknown male and his girlfriend started punching (the victim) and attacking him," the report said. "(The victim) said he never fought back at any point or even tried to assault them."
The victim told a deputy he didn't fight back because "he figured at that point that she was lying to him about her relationship status." He told a deputy he didn't want to pursue charges and declined medical attention.
The man's now ex-girlfriend and the man she was with told the deputy the victim came to the door and acted aggressively "so they felt the need to protect themselves."
"(The girlfriend) didn't deny the fact (that) she was possibly seeing two different men and lying to them about the other," a deputy wrote.
No arrests were made.
