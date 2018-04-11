Former Beaufort County employee smuggled contraband into detention center, police say

A 58-year-old former nurse at the Beaufort County Detention Center was arrested Monday after allegedly smuggling contraband into the facility, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Judy George of Lady’s Island faces a felony charge of possessing and attempting to distribute tobacco, which is banned from the detention center, to an inmate, the County Sheriff’s Office said.
George, who is no longer employed at the detention center, was hired as a nurse in November 2016, according to Quandara Grant, director of the Beaufort County Detention Center.
A security lieutenant alerted Grant that there was an issue with George on Feb. 26, and sheriff deputies interviewed her at the detention center that same day.
Capt. Bob Bromage, spokesperson for the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office, said the office had to "conduct a full investigation into the incident" before arresting George earlier this week.
Details on the number of the alleged incidents or the number of inmates involved were not available Wednesday.
George's $5,000 bond was posted early Tuesday, less than 24 hours after she was booked.
If found guilty, she could face a fine of up to $10,000 or imprisonment up to ten years according to South Carolina law.
Grant said this was the first time in about four years that an employee has been caught bringing contraband into the detention center.
"I wouldn’t expect anyone to bring in contraband," Grant said. "As far as the nurses and any contract personal, they’re searched prior to entering the secured portion of the facility."
The detention center employs 5-6 rotating nurses who provide 24-7 healthcare services for inmates.
The center has a contract with Southern Health Partners — a company that provides healthcare to over 200 city and county detention centers across 13 states — for the hiring of the nurses.
"We do a lot of training on inmate con games so that our employees will know that inmates will try to manipulate them to get them to bring things in or just be nice to them to try to get personal with them. We try to train against that," Grant said.
As of 2015, the average inmate population at the Beaufort County Detention Center was about 183, according to the most recent data available on the center’s website.
The detention center’s primary role is to hold pre-trial inmates as well as inmates typically sentenced for less than 90 days.
