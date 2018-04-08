Bluffton man dies in South Okatie Highway motorcycle crash

A 42-year-old Bluffton man died in a Jasper County motorcycle crash on South Okatie Highway Saturday night.
Anthony Grant was identified as the motorcycle operator who was killed, Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III said on Sunday afternoon.
Grant on a Yamaha motorcycle and a Hardeeville man driving a Dodge pickup truck were both heading north on S.C. 315 around 10 p.m. when Grant tried to pass the truck, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. He side-swiped the pickup, lost control of the motorcycle and crashed near Knotts Landing Drive.
Grant was taken to an area hospital where he died from his injuries, Southern said. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, which is legal in South Carolina.
No charges are being filed in connection with the crash.
