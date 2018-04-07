Man shot in Beaufort County home, then drove into a ditch, police say. Here's what we know

Beaufort County authorities are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on St. Helena Island Friday evening.
Deputies and emergency officials were called to the scene around 8:30 p.m. last night where a man with gunshot wounds reportedly drove off the road and into a ditch, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The man had been shot inside of a Peaches Hill Circle residence, a short distance away from where he was found, deputies said.
The victim was transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for treatment of his gunshot wounds. As of Saturday afternoon, the man was still in the hospital, officials said.
Deputies visited the home where they believed the man was shot and found no one inside, according to a police press release. After securing a warrant, they searched the inside of the residence where they found multiple expended cartridge casings and the residence was processed for evidence.
The case is still under investigation.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Sergeant Andrew Rice at 843-255-3429 or CrimeStoppers 1-888-CrimeSC if wishing to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
Comments