Thieves target vehicles in 'numerous' vehicles in these Bluffton neighborhoods

Several Bluffton vehicles were broken into late Thursday night into Friday morning, according to the Bluffton Police Department.
And all of them were left unlocked, including a vehicle that was stolen.
The thefts happened in the Southern Oaks and Meadows subdivisions, according to a police department news release.
A vehicle that was stolen from a Mill Creek driveway, a Jeep Cherokee, was left unlocked with the keys inside. It was later found in Savannah on Friday morning with all the owner's items inside.
Others weren't as lucky.
The other unlocked vehicles were rummaged through and various items were taken, the release said.
The department reminds residents to lock their vehicles, no matter where it is parked. Drivers are also encouraged to roll their windows up, park in well-lighted areas, remove valuable items from inside vehicles and to never leave a firearm inside a vehicle.
