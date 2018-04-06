Police say he broke into cars at a Hilton Head resort. He said gun he had was 'planted'

A minor was taken to the S.C. Department of Juvenile Justice early Thursday morning after he allegedly broke into several vehicles inside Hilton Head Resort and stole a gun from one of them.
The incident was reported around 2 a.m. when a guest called a security officer to report a male in a red hooded sweatshirt attempting to enter "numerous" vehicles, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report. A review of security camera footage showed a suspect pulling on the door handles.
A security guard located the suspect near a boardwalk and told him to put his hands up. The suspect did so, and the security guard saw a pistol in his jacket pocket. The security guard removed the pistol in addition to nine bullets from his jean pocket, the report said.
The suspect was asked to lay on the ground until deputies arrived.
Deputies identified the gun as a Glock 27 .40 caliber handgun.
The minor told deputies he had been walking to a spa nearby when he realized it was closed and, "at which time, he started to pull on car doors," the report said. He told deputies he attempted to open five to six vehicles, but found they were all locked. When asked about the gun, he said the security guard "planted" it on him.
Deputies also found $384 on his person. He said he brought the money with him on vacation. "(The minor) stated he does not have a job, however, he 'hustles' to earn money," a deputy wrote in the report.
The suspect's grandmother said she and her grandson were on vacation, and that he was on probation in Georgia for multiple charges already.
Deputies were able to find the owner of the gun, who was also an owner of one of the vehicles that appeared to have been broken into.
The minor was charged with possession of a pistol by a person under 18, unlawful carry of a pistol, possession of a stolen pistol, two counts of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and petit larceny.
