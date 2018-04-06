2-year-old 'ran over' by vehicle in Bluffton yard, airlifted to hospital, police say

A 2-year old Bluffton child was hit and injured by a car while playing in a yard Thursday evening, according to Bluffton officials.
The accident happened around 7:23 p.m. Thursday when a male drove a Jeep through the grassy area on Brendan Lane and "ran over" the 2-year-old boy, the police report said. Bluffton Police public information officer Joy Nelson said the driver was a family member.
The victim was playing in the yard at the time and the driver did not see the child in front of the vehicle, according to the police report.
Alcohol and drugs were not a factor in the incident, according to the police report. The driver was estimated to be traveling around 5 mph when the vehicle struck the child, the report said.
The child sustained head injuries, Nelson said. Police could not say whether those injuries were minor or severe. He was airlifted by a helicopter to Savannah Memorial Hospital that landed near the Bluffton Park area.
The driver did not sustain any injuries, according to the police report.
