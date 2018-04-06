Bluffton police chase man on foot after neighbor watched burglary from front porch, police say

A Bluffton man was arrested Thursday evening after a man told police he witnessed the suspect break into a Bluffton home, according to police.

A man enjoying his Schults Road home's front porch called 911 when he heard glass breaking and then saw another man climb into a nearby home through a broken window around 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Bluffton Police public information officer Joy Nelson said.

The witness told police he saw the man carrying a black and blue backpack while leaving the home.





An officer at the Old Town Bluffton Farmers Market, located just blocks away, sped to the scene and saw a man walking in the area who fit the description of the suspect, Nelson said. The man was identified as Harry Jamielle Lockett, 29, of Bluffton.

The officer told Lockett to stop so he could speak with him, but Lockett ran away, according to the police report. Police chased Lockett and eventually arrested him near his home on Brendan Lane.

Lockett was arrested on the same street where a 2-year-old Bluffton child was run over by a Jeep that same evening., according to police records. He was arrested just blocks away from where the burglary occurred.

Lockett was arrested and charged with second-degree burglary, according to online jail records. He was booked arounded 7:30 p.m. Thursday. A bond was not set, according to the jail log.

When Lockett was arrested, he was carrying the black and blue backpack with stolen items inside, according to the police report.

Police recovered items allegedly stolen from the house including an Android phone, two tablets, Barefoot Merlot wine, a camera, an EpiPen, and a Mexico passport, according to the police report.

Lockett is set to appear in court in July for the felony charge.