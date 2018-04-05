Bluffton Best Buy employee finds possible child pornography on computer he was fixing

The Beaufort County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a computer being serviced Tuesday at a Bluffton store revealed multiple pornographic images.
The incident was reported at the Best Buy on Fording Island Road around 12:30 p.m., according to a Sheriff's Office report. An employee was completing a work order when he discovered multiple pornographic photos "depicting women of varying age" on the computer. The employee believed some of the images could possibly be child pornography, the report said.
A deputy collected the computer for evidence. No arrests were listed in the report.
Comments