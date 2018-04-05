'Surprise' stabbing sends man to hospital following Okatie incident, report says

A man was taken to an area hospital early Wednesday morning after he said he was stabbed by a stranger as he urinated outside near a pool at University Park in Okatie, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
He and the woman he was with later changed their story several times, the report said.
The incident happened around 12:10 a.m. and was reported after a Hardeeville Police officer pulled a vehicle over and found the male passenger had a bloody shirt. The female driver told the officer that her passenger had been stabbed and she was taking him to Coastal Carolina Hospital. The officer escorted them there and called the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
The woman told a Beaufort County deputy that her passenger had been stabbed near the pool area at University Park. The woman said she did not see who had stabbed the man.
The deputy then interviewed the victim in his hospital room and found the man had three superficial wounds, the report said. The man said he had been stabbed, but could not provide a location.
The man said the suspect who stabbed him wore blue jeans and a black T-shirt and was an African American male around 6 feet tall, but then added "I did not see him," the report said.
The woman later told a deputy that she and the man were at University Park to have a "threesome" with another woman who never showed up. The deputy asked to search the woman's vehicle for a knife, and she consented. The search initially did not reveal a weapon, but deputies later found a knife wrapped in clothing inside the vehicle. She said she and the victim had a domestic dispute the day before and that a friend had brought her the knife for protection.
The victim told deputies that the woman is a "wonderful person" and that "their relationship is healthy." He told deputies she had not stabbed him, and said he was done answering questions until he could speak to the woman.
The knife was taken as evidence and no arrests were listed in the report.
