Lowcountry student charged after AR-15, handgun found in car at technical college, police say

A student was arrested Wednesday evening after guns allegedly were found in his car at Trident Technical College in Charleston, reported multiple media outlets.
Samuel Patrick Branton, 21, of Charleston, was booked into the Charleston County Detention Center about 6:20 p.m. on charges of carrying weapons on school property, according to the Charleston County Sheriff's Office.
He posted bond of $50,000 on Thursday morning, detention center records indicated.
A spokesperson for the college told ABC News 4 that an unloaded AR-15 and a loaded handgun allegedly were found in Branton's vehicle.
Branton does not have a concealed weapons permit, according to Count on 2 news.
Branton did not make any threats prior to the incident, reported Live 5 News.
