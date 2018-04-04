Savannah-area 'Preacher Man' sentenced to 10 years in 'major' drug distribution case

A Savannah-area minister has been sentenced to 10 years in prison on federal drugs and weapons charges, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia.
Cedric Manior, 44, is also known as "Preacher Man," the news release said. He was a minister at New Beginnings Outreach Ministry in Soperton, Ga.
He was convicted in August of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine and being a felon in possession of firearms.
During a January 2017 search warrant at Manior's Rincon, Ga., home, narcotics agents and law enforcement officers found marijuana, methamphetamine, prescription medication, drug scales, drug manufacturing and distribution tools, a heat-sealing machine, baggies, beakers, body armor, cash, 20 firearms, AR-style magazines and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, according to the release.
"On his bed, next to his Bible, agents found a loaded semi-automatic pistol. Near his church robe, agents found a Tec 9, assault semi-automatic style pistol with an extended magazine that is capable of holding over 15 rounds of ammunition," the release said.
Many of the weapons were stolen, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
“Cedric Manior received a message from the United States government that nobody is above the law," said U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine.
At Manior's trial, prosecutors presented evidence alleging he stored and sold cocaine and crack cocaine from his home and was involved in a "major" drug trafficking organization.
The news release said Manior also directed his son, Cameron Edwards, to sell drugs on his behalf.
Edwards, 22, was killed in a shooting at Goldwire Community Center in Clyo, Ga., on Sept. 24, 2017, reported WTOC.
No one has been arrested or charged in Edwards' homicide, the station said.
Manior had previously been convicted of felonies on six separate dates, the news release said.
Upon release from federal prison, Manior will be on court supervision for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.
