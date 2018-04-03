He parked in the wrong Bluffton driveway. Now he's in jail on a $60,000 bond, police say.

A Beaufort man was charged with six counts of pointing and presenting a firearm Saturday afternoon after he and his companions parked in a Bluffton driveway where they didn't live, and then pulled out a pistol when a woman investigated, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. on Davis Road and was reported after a woman said she was checking on a family member's property with her husband and four children. She saw a silver Chevy Malibu parked in the driveway. The woman told deputies that she saw two men and a woman in the vehicle. Her husband told her to drive down the road and pull to the side instead of approaching the vehicle.
After the woman parked, she saw another vehicle, a blue Toyota Tundra, pull up next to the Chevy. At that point, she called 911.
Three men were inside the Toyota, and two of them got out and approached the Chevy with a backpack. A man in a black hooded sweatshirt got out of the Chevy, and the Toyota drove away, the report said.
"(The woman) said the male with the backpack made several hand to hand exchanges with the white male, later identified as James Larew," the report said. The witness said she saw Larew, 22, pass a silver pistol back and forth.
That's when they noticed her vehicle.
"(Larew) looked at (the woman's) vehicle and pointed with his pointer finger," the report said. "He then lifted the gun up to where it was clearly visible and racked the slide. ..."
Larew later told deputies he was meeting a friend to hang out, and that he was trying to find his friend's house. He denied knowing about a pistol in the vehicle. However, deputies found a pistol magazine "in plain view" on the floor board of the car. It was loaded with a single bullet. They also found a silver Smith and Wesson .40 caliber pistol in the glove box.
As a convicted felon, Larew was not allowed to be in possession of a firearm, the report said.
He was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center where, as of Tuesday afternoon, he remained confined. He has been assigned a $60,000 bond, according to the jail's records.
