Over 20 Bluffton stores hit with fake $100 bills in multi-state sting, police say

Over 20 Bluffton stores were hit by thieves who used counterfeit $100 bills to purchase merchandise Saturday, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office.
Nine Sheriff's Office reports detailed nine of the thefts — all of which were from stores within the Tanger 2 Outlets — after witnesses described a man and woman using the fake cash to buy items. Among those stores were Oshkosh B'gosh, Yves Delorme, Loft, Claire's, American Eagle Outfitters, Gymboree, New York and Company, PacSun and Gap.
Employees from those stores said the bills were passed to cashiers by an African American man with a slender build and dreadlocks and an African American woman with a slender build and braided hair.
Capt. Bob Bromage of the Sheriff's Office said 26 stores in total reported finding the fake money — launching an investigation after one of the stores gave a vehicle description when the suspects left.
Never miss a local story.
A deputy spotted the vehicle traveling along U.S. 278 around 10 p.m. and followed it into Jasper County.
The Sheriff's Office notified Hardeeville police of the vehicle, and that department pulled the vehicle over at a business on U.S. 278 right before the I-95 overpass, Bromage said.
Four men and one woman were found inside, along with evidence from the stores that were hit and evidence of suspected counterfeit bills.
U.S. Secret Services has been notified of the investigation, but charges have not yet been filed, Bromage said.
The suspects may have also conducted a similar sting in Georgia, Bromage said.
Investigators do not believe the thefts are related to a man also suspected of stealing from several Bluffton stores March 7, Bromage said. Deputies are attempting to identify that man after he also used counterfeit $100 bills.
Comments