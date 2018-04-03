Man in a van tried to kidnap SC children. They ran, and he tried again, cops say

Two "visibly shaken" children gave police detailed information about a suspect in a dark-colored van who allegedly tried to kidnap them in North Myrtle Beach on Saturday morning, a report said.
The children say they were walking to the Turtle Mart to get breakfast when they noticed a black van drive up and slow down when it got near them, a police report said. The two children ran and hid behind a home for about five minutes, and when they didn't see the vehicle, they continued to walk, the report says.
The van then drove up to the children again, causing them to run away in a panic and get split up, the report said.
A black, muscular man in his 30s with no hair drove up beside one of the children and grabbed her arm as she was running, the report said, and the child was able to break away and run to the Comfort Inn lobby at 3801 S. Hwy 17. The child told police she knew to run to a populated area.
Police said surveillance video from a parking lot shows a black van driving on Poinsett Street and one child running in the background.
The children described the vehicle as a black, transport-style van with a large chrome grill and black tinted windows, according to the report. The van possibly had a North Carolina license plate, police said.
Officers noted at the end of the police report that the children did an "exceptional job" during the situation and were helpful with the investigation.
Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong
