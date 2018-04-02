Man arrested in Beaufort County tells deputy how he makes pills, then threatens him

A 33-year-old Ridgeland man was arrested Sunday afternoon after allegedly being very frank about his drug preparation and use only to later threaten the deputy who arrested him, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Solomon Groober faces a felony charge of possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine in addition to assorted misdemeanor charges including unlawful carrying of a firearm and simple possession of marijuana, online Beaufort County Detention Center records show.
During a Lady's Island traffic stop shortly before 5 p.m., deputies allegedly found a bag of crack, two bags of marijuana, multiple needles, multiple unidentified pills, a scale and a pistol with a magazine loaded with 10 rounds, according to the report.
Groober allegedly told a deputy that some of the pills he had intended to sell were "homemade and have salt, pepper and other miscellaneous ingredients," according to the report. He also allegedly told a deputy that he uses a combination of marijuana and crack when he consumes drugs at night.
While the deputy was taking Groober to jail, he allegedly said the officer "would regret arresting him when he gets out of jail," making vague threats to "take care of" the deputy, in or out of uniform, according to the report.
Groober was released around noon on Monday, but Beaufort County court records for the charges, which would include his bond information, were not available online Monday afternoon.
