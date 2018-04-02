Georgia police officer dies in apparent murder-suicide

A newly-wed Statesboro police officer was shot to death early Sunday by his wife, who then killed herself, police say.
At 2:36 a.m. officers were called to a report of shots fired at Copper Beech Townhomes, a release from the Statesboro Police Department stated. Upon arrival they found Advanced Patrol Officer Ian Huggins, who was off duty, with multiple gunshot wounds. Moments after officers entered the residence, Huggins' wife, Rebecca Boyett Huggins, took her own life with a gunshot to the head, according to the release.
Paramedics and officers made attempts to revive both of them but were not successful. The two were married Feb. 14.
The case has been turned over to the GBI for investigation.
Never miss a local story.
A Dec. 15, 2015, police department Facebook post welcomed Huggins back to work after eight months of recovery from an injury. That April he broke a hip bone chasing a suspect on foot, and doctors told him it would be at least two years before he could return to work.
"Without a doubt this was the hardest thing I have had to overcome in my life," Huggins was quoted in the Facebook post. "But I made a decision to have the determination to get back as soon as I could. Giving up was never an option. The first question I asked the doctor after I woke from surgery was, ‘When can I go back to work?’ I worked too hard to get myself through the academy... and be hired by Statesboro Police Department to just give up."
Comments