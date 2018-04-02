Bicyclist taken to hospital after being struck by car on Lady's Island

A 62-year-old Beaufort man was taken to the hospital Thursday afternoon after he was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on a Lady's Island roadway, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
The incident happened around 3 p.m. on Sea Island Parkway near Gay Drive, according to Highway Patrol spokesman Lance Cpl. Matthew Southern.
The bicyclist was struck as he rode along the parkway and made an improper lane change, Southern said.
A 2000 Chevy four-door driven by a man from Covington, Ken., was headed in the same direction as and struck the bicyclist when he made the improper lane change, Southern said.
The bicyclist was taken to an area hospital by ambulance.
The driver of the Chevy and his two passengers were uninjured.
As of Monday morning, no charges or citations had been filed, Southern said.
