This man is suspected in 30-year-old's shooting death inside car, Savannah police say

A 27-year-old man is wanted by Savannah Police Department in connection with a Friday shooting and crash, according to a police department news release.
Ernest “Levon” Patterson is wanted for murder in the shooting death of 30-year-old Ronald Johnson, according to police. Patterson is known to be on the Eastside of Savannah.
Johnson was found around 10 p.m. with gunshot wounds inside a crashed vehicle on Harry S. Truman Parkway near Wheaton Street, according to the release.. He died at the scene.
A second person, 30-year-old Sundiadaa Miller, was injured in the crash and was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment, according to police.
The incident is still under investigation, but police are saying the shooting does not appear to be random.
Anyone with information can call the Savannah police tip line at 912-525-3124 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at -912-234-2020.
