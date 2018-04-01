Woman faces terrorism charge after posting a video about a Savannah elementary school

A 55-year-old Savannah woman faces a terrorism-related charge after allegedly posting a violent YouTube video showing a local elementary school, according to a Savannah Police Department news release.
Teresa Richardson posted a video which police say was a shooting threat made toward Godley Station Elementary School, according to the Saturday release. She was arrested and charged with Dissemination of Acts Related to Terroristic Threats.
Richardson admitted making the video "as an expression of her right to free speech" and gives the camera the middle finger during part of the video, according to police. The video also contained "obscene language aimed at teachers and students at the school."
The video was titled “Shooting Godley Station School with Machine Gun Adventures Street View,” according to the release. It showed "a street view video of the school grounds while machine gun fire played in the background."
“We take these threats seriously, and as soon as we learned about them, we immediately assigned investigators to investigate these threats,” Chief Mark Revenew said. “Anyone who makes threats to our schools and the potential safety of them will be investigated thoroughly and dealt with appropriately.”
Savannahh police worked with Savannah-Chatham Board of Education Police Department.
