Head-on collision inside Sea Pines gate sent one to hospital

One person was transported to the hospital after a head-on collision just inside the Sea Pines gate on Greenwood Drive Friday night, police and fire officials said Saturday.
The accident occurred about 8:30 p.m. near the Sea Pines shuttle parking lot, said Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage.
The accident scene was cleared at about 10:15 p.m, Bromage said.
Each vehicle had one passenger, said Joheida Fister, Hilton Head Island Fire & Rescue Fire Marshal. She said one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
