Beaufort Co. men wanted in connection with shooting death of Dale woman now in custody

Two Beaufort County men face murder and weapons charges in connection with the shooting death of a Dale woman in January.
Darian LaKeith Williams, 24 and of Burton, turned himself in Friday morning, Beaufort County Sheriff's Office Capt. Bob Bromage said. Another man wanted in connection to the case — Leonard Estavon Colleton — also turned himself in and was booked early Friday afternoon.
Williams is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and conspiracy, Beaufort County jail records show. Colleton is facing the same charges, Bromage said.
Karwanna Albany, 38, was found shot to death in a home on Albany Drive off Keans Neck Road the night of Jan. 6, investigators said.
The Sheriff's Office announced this week Williams and Colleton were wanted in connection to the case. The men were identified as being directly involved in the shooting, Bromage said, and the case is still being investigated.
Williams was ticketed Jan. 17 and cited for using a license tag issued for a different vehicle. He pleaded guilty and was credited for time served and fined $25, court records show. He pleaded guilt in 2016 to unlawfully carrying a pistol and was sentenced to 30 days in jail, court records also show.
