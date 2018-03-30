Have you seen these men? One of them shot 3 people outside a Hilton Head bar, police say

Deputies continue to search for two men, one of whom fired into a crowd outside a Hilton Head bar Wednesday night, wounding three people.
The shooting happened outside Mickey's Pub and Grill around 11:30 p.m., according to Capt. Bob Bromage of the Beaufort County Sheriff's Office. Two men and one woman were shot.
Two of those shooting victims had been treated and released from area hospitals as of Thursday. Information on the third victim was unavailable Friday.
The suspects remained at large Friday morning, Bromage said.
Gunfire broke out after two men entered the restaurant and later left. They were followed out by a third male patrol. When two of the men began to fight in the parking lot, the third retrieved a gun and fired into the crowd that gathered, Bromage said.
The shooter is described as an African American man in his 20s who was between 5-foot-8-inches and 5-foot-10-inches tall. Witnesses said he was wearing a dark colored T-shirt, light colored shorts with a vertical stripe and sneakers at the time of the shooting.
The man who left with him was also an African American man in his 20s with a similar height and build. He was wearing a dark colored sweatshirt, dark jeans and light colored sandals.
Witnesses told investigators the two men may be related as uncle and nephew, Bromage said.
One of them described a chaotic scene in the moments after the gunfire began.
"Everyone was like, 'everyone go outside, they are about to fight,'" a woman who asked not to be identified told The Island Packet. She remained inside as most of the patrons at the bar went into the parking lot to watch the fight. Then she heard shots and shouting.
"Everyone was screaming," she said. "I grabbed a woman and ran. She was running outside along the building, so I grabbed her and we kept running toward Home Goods."
Once they got to Home Goods, the woman pulled down her neckline and realized she had been grazed by a bullet on her neck, the woman said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC. Tips may also be given to Sgt. Eric Calendine at 843-255-3427.
