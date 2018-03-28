Hilton Head dog sitter lets boyfriend in. $7K in jewelry vanishes, police say

Beaufort County Sheriff's Office deputies are investigating after approximately $7,000 worth of jewelry vanished from at a Hilton Head Plantation home Monday after a dog sitter and her boyfriend stayed there, a Sheriff's Office report said.
The theft happened sometime between March 20 and Sunday, according to the report.
The victim, who had been out of town, reported that she hired a dog sitter to care for her three dogs. The instructions for the employee were to care for the animals and house sit. The female employee was told not to have anyone over and "just do her job," the report said.
When the homeowner returned home on Sunday, she said the dog sitter "rushed out" to leave.
As the homeowner unpacked, she noticed the sheets had been changed on a bed and that some of her jewelry was missing, including three watches, three rings and a necklace. The woman told a deputy that her vacuum and coffee maker were also broken.
The victim called the dog sitting service she had hired. The business owner came to the home and telephoned the employee.
"(The victim) said (the dog sitter) uttered out 'I'll pay her back,'" the report said. "Furthermore, (the dog sitter) admitted to having her boyfriend over at the house, but she said he didn't steal anything.
"After saying that, (the dog sitter) said something about getting a lawyer, and then hung up after being told she was fired from her job."
A deputy swabbed the boxes the jewelry had been in for any DNA left behind and called the dog sitter. She told the deputy that she did indeed have her boyfriend over and that he did go into the bedroom from which where the jewelry was missing.
She said she didn't see him take anything, the report said.
"(The dog sitter) said she never took anything and doesn't believe her boyfriend did either, stating he's in the military," the report said.
A deputy tried to call the woman's boyfriend three times before leaving a voice mail. No arrest was listed in the report.
The theft comes less than two weeks after another Hilton Head Plantation resident reported the theft of $7,000 worth of jewelry. In that case, a man hired to do repairs around the victims' home was spotted walking around the house on a security camera and later charged with grand larceny and second-degree burglary.
The plantation's property owners associate sent out an email Wednesday informing residents about the most recent theft and warning them about safeguarding valuables inside their homes. The email also said both the dog sitter and her boyfriend are suspects in the investigation.
"Please do not leave valuables in your home when you are out of town or away from your home for extended periods," the email said. "Place the items of value in an in-house safe or secure a safety deposit box at a local bank."
