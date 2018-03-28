Here's why you see smoke around Pinckney Island

Hilton Head Island and Bluffton area residents may see smoke around Pinckney Island on Wednesday and Thursday, but there is no need to be alarmed, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office news release.
A prescribed burn will take place at the island's wildlife refuge to reduce hazardous fuels in forest areas, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
The burn will be closely monitored by officials, and there is no safety threat, the release said.
Motorists traveling in the area should drive carefully as a large amount of smoke is expected to be produced by the burn.
The gate to access the wildlife refuge will be open Wednesday, but will be closed Thursday, the release said.
The refuge is expected to re-open for visitors on Friday.
Operations at the C.C. Haigh Jr. Boat Landing, located on the opposite side of U.S. 278 from the refuge, will not be affected by the burn.
