Lowcountry man arrested in NC, charged with murder in wife's 2012 disappearance in SC

A Charleston area man was arrested in North Carolina on Tuesday and will be extradited to South Carolina to be charged in connection with his wife's 2012 disappearance, reports say.
Robert “Bob” McCaffrey was arrested in Dare County, North Carolina and will be charged with murder by the Charleston County Sheriff's Office, according to Count on 2 news. Investigators found several things about the story suspicious and the wife was never found.
Marjorie “Gayle” McCaffrey, was reported missing by her husband after an argument, according to Live 5 News. Bob McCaffrey told law enforcement at the time he went for a drive to another county that night, met with another love interest that didn't "work out" and he produced a typed note allegedly from his wife, which cops later said was "bogus."
A Sheriff's Office news conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Wednesday to talk about the case, Live 5 News reported.
