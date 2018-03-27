Man held women at gunpoint, stole their purses in broad daylight, Savannah police say

After an armed robbery in Savannah, police are asking the community to help identify a man they say is the suspect, according to a Savannah Police Department news release.
The man is accused of stealing two women's purses at gunpoint around 2:50 p.m. on Wednesday, March 21 near Broughton and Habersham streets, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
The women gave them to him and he headed west, toward the 300 block of Broughton Street, according to the release. The suspect is described as a black male around 5-foot-6, wearing a black beanie cap, a gray hoodie, a blue bandana and dark pants.
Anyone with information can call the police tip line at 912-525-3124 or Crime Stoppers at 912-234-2020 to remain anonymous and for possible reward.
