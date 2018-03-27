Bluffton daughter calls 911 for mother after man "threw her to the ground"

A woman was left bloodied and with loose teeth Sunday after a "friend" allegedly "threw" her to the ground inside a Bluffton home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
The woman's daughter called 911 as her mother was being attacked and a deputy arrived at the residence on High Branch Lane around midnight, according to the report. The victim's daughter told the deputy that a man inside the home demanded to know the pass code to her mother's phone. When her mother refused to provide it, he "threw her to the ground," the report said.
The victim told a similar story and said she suffered small lacerations to her nose and upper lip.
The suspect first told the deputy he did not throw the woman to the ground, but later changed his story and said he pushed the woman as they struggled over her phone. He also admitted throwing the phone, shattering it.
The injured woman declined to press charges and said she only wanted the incident to be documented.
"During the interview with (the woman), she stated several times that she would not cooperate with prosecution of (the man), a deputy wrote. "She advised she could not afford to live without his income."
Deputies provided her with information on help for domestic violence victims, and the man went to a nearby hotel for the night.
No arrests were listed in the report.
