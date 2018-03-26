They drank a bottle of liquor while driving to Hilton Head, then led cops on chase.

Two men heading to Hilton Head Island from North Charleston were arrested Friday evening after they allegedly drank a bottle of liquor while driving and one of them drove away during a traffic stop.
The incident was reported in the area of Trask Parkway in Beaufort around 7:15 p.m., but continued along Okatie Highway and onto Fording Island Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff's Office report.
Deputies received an anonymous complaint of a reckless driver along Trask Parkway near Laurel Bay Road after a gold Cadillac SUV struck a curb, sped up, slowed down, swerved and ran at least one red light. The caller told a dispatcher a man repeatedly stepped out of the vehicle whenever it stopped, appeared to be under the influence and once made "devil horns" on his head with his hands, the report said.
As the vehicle continued onto Okatie Highway, a deputy spotted it at the intersection of Okatie Center Boulevard. The deputy followed and when the SUV came to a stop at a red light, the front passenger side door opened and a shirtless man stepped out.
"The male ran to the front of the vehicle in the second lane and began screaming at it," a deputy wrote.
From his vehicle, the deputy told the man to place his hands above his hands and walk toward the deputy's vehicle. The deputy also shouted at the driver to put the vehicle in park. As the man outside the vehicle complied and began to approach the deputy's car, the SUV "abruptly accelerated, changed lanes and entered the on-ramp toward eastbound Fording Island Road," the report said.
Another deputy followed the car and later stopped it, the report said.
The man who got out of the SUV was too intoxicated to speak with the deputy, the report said. He was placed under arrest and charged with public disorderly conduct.
A female passenger inside the stopped SUV told the deputy that the man charged with public disorderly conduct was her fiance, and that the driver was their roommate. The three, she said, were on their way to Hilton Head from North Charleston, and her roommate and fiance drank a bottle of Burnett's liquor as they traveled.
She said she offered to drive since she was sober, but said that the their roommate did not want her to drive his car.
The roommate was charged with driving under the influence. The men were taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
